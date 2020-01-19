Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) to announce $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $0.79. Navios Maritime Partners reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $7.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Navios Maritime Partners.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $63.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.07 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.62%.

NMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NMM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 54,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,863. The company has a market capitalization of $179.69 million, a PE ratio of 320.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $21.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 140.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

