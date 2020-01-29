Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Lowered to “Hold” at Fearnley Fonds

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Fearnley Fonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:NMM opened at $14.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.93 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $21.30.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $63.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.07 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?