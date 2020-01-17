Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Navistar International posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 263.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NAV shares. OTR Global downgraded Navistar International from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Navistar International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Navistar International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on Navistar International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Navistar International by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Navistar International in the third quarter valued at $85,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Navistar International in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Navistar International by 448.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NAV opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.50. Navistar International has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

