NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBLU) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBLU) were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.94 ($0.01), approximately 211,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 133,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.01 ($0.01).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

About NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBLU)

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

