NB Global Corporate Income Trust Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:NBI)

NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

NB Global Corporate Income Trust stock opened at A$2.07 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.07. NB Global Corporate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of A$1.98 ($1.40) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.12 ($1.50).

