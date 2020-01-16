NB Private Equity Partners Ltd Declares Dividend of $0.29 (LON:NBPE)

NB Private Equity Partners Ltd (LON:NBPE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON NBPE opened at GBX 1,247.90 ($16.42) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,160.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. NB Private Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.59 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,225 ($16.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $569.54 million and a PE ratio of 840.90.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NB Private Equity Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

