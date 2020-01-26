NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NBTB traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.45. 80,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,296. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.86.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $117.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $163,009.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,332.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,464,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,478,000 after acquiring an additional 79,914 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 45.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 98.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 115,235 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

