NCC Group (LON:NCC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

NCC Group (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NCC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 246.25 ($3.24).

Shares of NCC opened at GBX 211.24 ($2.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $577.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14. NCC Group has a 12 month low of GBX 111.50 ($1.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 236 ($3.10). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 216.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 191.44.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

