NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $189.60

NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $189.60 and traded as high as $214.50. NCC Group shares last traded at $210.00, with a volume of 414,919 shares trading hands.

NCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 246.25 ($3.24).

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14. The firm has a market cap of $591.83 million and a P/E ratio of 44.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 216.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 190.05.

About NCC Group (LON:NCC)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

