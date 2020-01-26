NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) Receives GBX 241.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 248 ($3.26).

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCC. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NCC Group from GBX 242 ($3.18) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NCC stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 215.50 ($2.83). 585,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,427. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 217 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 191.91. The company has a market cap of $598.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. NCC Group has a 12 month low of GBX 111.50 ($1.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 236 ($3.10).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.04%.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

