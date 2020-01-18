NCR (NYSE:NCR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.54

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.54 and last traded at $35.45, with a volume of 3112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NCR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on NCR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. NCR had a return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $87,842.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $274,243.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 11,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,325,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after acquiring an additional 318,222 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,619,000 after acquiring an additional 390,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 66,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

