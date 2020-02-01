NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NCS Multistage has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.58.

NASDAQ:NCSM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 46,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,767. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. NCS Multistage has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $80.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.66.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 115.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCS Multistage will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Marty Stromquist bought 12,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,456.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 56,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 98,884 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

