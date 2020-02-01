Nearmap (ASX:NEA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.81

Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.81 ($1.28) and last traded at A$1.86 ($1.32), with a volume of 24499417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$2.43 ($1.72).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $768.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.85.

In related news, insider Robert Newman 666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. Also, insider Ross Norgard 19,337,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th.

Nearmap Company Profile (ASX:NEA)

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomapping services in Australia and the United States. The company offers PhotoMap, an online content provider that creates current and changing maps. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance, rail, property, roofing, and solar, as well as government industries.

