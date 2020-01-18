Ned D. Segal Sells 8,000 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $261,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $242,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $234,880.00.

Shares of TWTR opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.57. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,372,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,735,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,879 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 17,011.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $366,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433,413 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $138,005,000 after acquiring an additional 31,404 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,976,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,628,000 after acquiring an additional 419,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $87,424,000 after acquiring an additional 590,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWTR shares. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Aegis downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

