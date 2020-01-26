Needham & Company LLC Boosts Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target to $88.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Plexus stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Plexus has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.38 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $274,606.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,191,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 27,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $2,038,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 211,753 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,492.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,293 shares of company stock worth $14,551,812 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Plexus by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

