Needham & Company LLC Increases Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $44.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVMI. BidaskClub cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nova Measuring Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NASDAQ NVMI traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $40.74. 7,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,186. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $40.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $52.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $3,608,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,856,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 341.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 943,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 729,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,362,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,295,000 after acquiring an additional 24,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

