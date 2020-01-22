Needham & Company LLC Increases Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target to $27.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $16.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $995.15 million, a PE ratio of -2,531.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.99 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Leonid Mezhvinsky sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,417.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $401,184.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,723.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,521. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2,260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

