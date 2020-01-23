Needham & Company LLC Raises Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Price Target to $21.00

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) had its price target increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Bel Fuse stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.33. 2,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,953. The company has a market cap of $237.18 million, a P/E ratio of 148.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

