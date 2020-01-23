Needham & Company LLC Raises Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $43.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s previous close.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Ichor from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,824. The company has a market capitalization of $850.30 million, a P/E ratio of 138.67 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. Ichor has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ichor will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,639,000 after acquiring an additional 180,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 24.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 108,670 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

