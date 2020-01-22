Needham & Company LLC Raises Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $46.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KRNT has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of KRNT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.53. 5,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,456. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kornit Digital by 29.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

