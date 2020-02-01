Needham & Company LLC Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $356.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $314.00 to $356.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOW. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $347.28.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $3.39 on Thursday, reaching $338.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,432,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $209.99 and a twelve month high of $343.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.68, for a total transaction of $5,470,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 668.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund