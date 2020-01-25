Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BTIG Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut AtriCure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AtriCure has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,075. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.62 and a beta of 0.32. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 36,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,236,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,262. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $351,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,219 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,763 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 4,185.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,256 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 373,336 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter worth approximately $10,825,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 418.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 423,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 341,689 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 25.9% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 850,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 17.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 988,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 145,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

