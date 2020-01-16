Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of MRAM stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,489. The firm has a market cap of $89.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.58. Everspin Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.83.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRAM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 22,803 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 53.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 19.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 289,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 47,749 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 650,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?