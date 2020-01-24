Needham & Company LLC Upgrades NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) to Buy

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NPTN. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.66.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $413.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.74.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $92.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $181,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,111 shares of company stock valued at $620,317 over the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

