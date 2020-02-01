Negative News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Nike (NYSE:NKE) Share Price

Media coverage about Nike (NYSE:NKE) has been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nike earned a media sentiment score of -2.59 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the footwear maker an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:NKE opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.10. The company has a market cap of $152.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. Nike has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nike will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

