Negative Press Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Share Price

Press coverage about Novartis (NYSE:NVS) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Novartis earned a news sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Novartis’ score:

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.58. Novartis has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The stock has a market cap of $216.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?