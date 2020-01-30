Neil J. Kaback Buys 2,000 Shares of Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) Stock

Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) Director Neil J. Kaback acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $39,720.00.

Shares of Cortland Bancorp stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Cortland Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $86.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14.

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 26.40%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Cortland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cortland Bancorp stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Cortland Bancorp worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

