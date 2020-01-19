Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Earning Very Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has trended very negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nektar Therapeutics earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $22.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $47.11.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 352.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $71,161.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 291,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,795.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $494,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,092 shares of company stock worth $1,017,533. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

