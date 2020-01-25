Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.68). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 352.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.60. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $47.11.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $243,601.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,965.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $494,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,092 shares of company stock worth $1,017,533 over the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,512,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,684,000 after buying an additional 356,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,969,000 after buying an additional 749,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,146,000 after buying an additional 276,983 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,707,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,858,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

