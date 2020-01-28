Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,522. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.49.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 352.83%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $48,752.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $494,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,092 shares of company stock worth $1,017,533. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,402.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3,992.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

