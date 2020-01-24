Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €56.62 ($65.84).

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €48.33 ($56.20) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Baader Bank set a €62.50 ($72.67) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.50 ($57.56) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

ETR NEM traded down €3.40 ($3.95) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €65.00 ($75.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €61.11 and a 200 day moving average of €52.29. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €35.40 ($41.16) and a twelve month high of €68.70 ($79.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

