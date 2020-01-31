Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Sells $140,000.00 in Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director William T. Boehm sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,479 shares in the company, valued at $873,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $69.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.37. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $79.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.87.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Neogen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Neogen by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

