Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Receives $74.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEOG shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $559,359.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,544.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,650 shares of company stock valued at $12,104,012. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.37. Neogen has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $79.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.87.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neogen will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

