NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. NeoGenomics reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

NEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NEO stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 551,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,481. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,302.30 and a beta of 1.06. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $33.21.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 51,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,176,507.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,132,751.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $270,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 471,874 shares of company stock worth $11,259,917. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 50.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,435,000 after purchasing an additional 52,594 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,442,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,654,000 after purchasing an additional 63,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63,767 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

