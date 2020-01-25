Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) will report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 170%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.40).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLTX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. 436,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,781. The stock has a market cap of $553.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of -6.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.35 and a quick ratio of 26.35. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $13.43.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 119,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $999,994.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 3,017,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $25,347,352.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,166,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $57,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $162,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

