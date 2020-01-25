Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) to announce ($0.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Neon Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Neon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neon Therapeutics.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04).

NTGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Neon Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.18 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Neon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. 744,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,175. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.35. Neon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,496.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neon Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neon Therapeutics (NTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com