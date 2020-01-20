Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NTGN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 957,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Neon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neon Therapeutics news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 22,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $27,679.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,259.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neon Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Neon Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

