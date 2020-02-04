Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) & aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Critical Survey

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Neon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Neon Therapeutics and aTyr Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics 0 4 2 0 2.33 aTyr Pharma 0 2 1 0 2.33

Neon Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $10.24, suggesting a potential upside of 610.83%. aTyr Pharma has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.73%. Given Neon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Neon Therapeutics is more favorable than aTyr Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Neon Therapeutics and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics N/A -116.98% -95.27% aTyr Pharma N/A -79.78% -49.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.3% of Neon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Neon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neon Therapeutics and aTyr Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$76.93 million ($5.54) -0.26 aTyr Pharma N/A N/A -$34.51 million ($16.11) -0.33

aTyr Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Neon Therapeutics beats aTyr Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD. The company has a collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center for the development of neuropilin-2 receptor biology; and a research collaboration and option agreement with CSL Behring for the development of product candidates derived from up to four tRNA synthetases. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.