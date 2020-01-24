NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Receives $7.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.32.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NPTN shares. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price target on NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE NPTN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.81. 19,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.20 million, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.74.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $92.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 15,263 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $130,193.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,023.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,111 shares of company stock valued at $620,317 over the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 31,079 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 500,537 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?