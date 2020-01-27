Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will report sales of $2.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.40 million. Neovasc reported sales of $520,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 303.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year sales of $3.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $5.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.65 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $11.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVCN. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NVCN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 508,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,686. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.68. Neovasc has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Neovasc by 72.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 325.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,404 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

