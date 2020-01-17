Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Short Interest Down 5.6% in December

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,700 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 156,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NVCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on Neovasc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Neovasc by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,678,404 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Neovasc by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. 15.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVCN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. 3,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,964. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.68.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Analysts expect that Neovasc will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

