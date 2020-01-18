Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Shares Gap Up to $3.13

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $3.13. Neovasc shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 7,899 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVCN shares. ValuEngine raised Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on Neovasc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.68.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neovasc Inc will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678,404 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 15.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

