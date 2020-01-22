Neptune Technologies & Bioressources (CVE:NTB) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.67

News articles about Neptune Technologies & Bioressources (CVE:NTB) (NASDAQ:NEPT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Neptune Technologies & Bioressources earned a media sentiment score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the biotechnology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources has a twelve month low of C$30.58 and a twelve month high of C$47.60.

About Neptune Technologies & Bioressources

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc (Neptune) is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged primarily in the development, manufacture and commercialization of marine-derived omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs). The Company operates in three segments: Neptune, Acasti Pharma Inc and Acasti Pharma Inc Its Neptune produces and commercializes nutraceutical products.

