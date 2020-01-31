Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEPT shares. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 112,241 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NEPT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. 776,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.70.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 39.61% and a negative net margin of 187.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

