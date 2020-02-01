Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their market perform rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$3.75 price objective on the stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 186,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,971. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of C$3.01 and a 1 year high of C$8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.82. The stock has a market cap of $292.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Daniel Bélanger sold 29,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$112,168.40.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, engages in the extraction, purification, and formulation of value-added differentiated science based products. It develops turnkey nutrition product solutions in various delivery forms. The company offers specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

