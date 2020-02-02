Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (TSE:NEPT) fell 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.01 and last traded at C$3.06, 122,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 212,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.28.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.82. The stock has a market cap of $292.96 million and a P/E ratio of -5.98.

In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, Senior Officer Jean-Daniel Bélanger sold 29,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$112,168.40.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, engages in the extraction, purification, and formulation of value-added differentiated science based products. It develops turnkey nutrition product solutions in various delivery forms. The company offers specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

