NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NSRGY stock opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. NESTLE S A/S has a 1 year low of $83.70 and a 1 year high of $114.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in NESTLE S A/S by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in NESTLE S A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $12,259,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NESTLE S A/S by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 4.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

