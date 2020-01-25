NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NESTLE S A/S’s FY2020 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NSRGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NSRGY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.86. 583,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,258. NESTLE S A/S has a one year low of $84.30 and a one year high of $114.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.49 and a 200 day moving average of $107.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NESTLE S A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in NESTLE S A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 3.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

