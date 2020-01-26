NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on NSRGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.86. 583,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,258. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.03. NESTLE S A/S has a 12 month low of $84.30 and a 12 month high of $114.87.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

