NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for NESTLE S A/S in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.71 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NSRGY. ValuEngine lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NSRGY stock opened at $111.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.05 and a 200-day moving average of $107.18. NESTLE S A/S has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $114.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

